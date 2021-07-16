Credit Agricole S A Sells 563 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HP were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.10 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.