Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of NET stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.45 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

