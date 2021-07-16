Credit Suisse AG Has $1.88 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $30.96 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

