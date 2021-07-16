Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in National Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

