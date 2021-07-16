Credit Suisse AG Sells 42,446 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,446 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $115,527.70. Insiders sold 510,551 shares of company stock valued at $16,231,458 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

