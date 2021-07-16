Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,507 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,034,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX opened at $112.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

