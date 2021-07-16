Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,381 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

