Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,800 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

