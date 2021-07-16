Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

CS stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

