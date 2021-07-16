Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 74.5% in June

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 42,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,428. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

