Critical Review: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 234.17 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -24.37 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.58 -$211.90 million $0.29 70.69

Celldex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Celldex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -1,184.99% -24.71% -22.17% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Celldex Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

