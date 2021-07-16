CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 18,174 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

