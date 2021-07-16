CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:CRY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,671. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

