Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich Sells 50,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 325,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

