CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003477 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.18 million and $3,990.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00049086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00809384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

