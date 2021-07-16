Crypton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $491.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $509,714.26 and $491.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,133,005 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

