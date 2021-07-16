CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) CEO Eddie L. Steiner Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) CEO Eddie L. Steiner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

CSB Bancorp Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

