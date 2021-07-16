CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs Buys 3,500 Shares

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,750.00.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

