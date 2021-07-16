Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 23,454 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

