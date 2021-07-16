Css LLC Il Boosts Stake in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 203.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSN opened at $9.86 on Friday. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

