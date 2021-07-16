Css LLC Il Has $268,000 Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,805 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIIU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $11,099,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,823,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,228,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $4,143,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.