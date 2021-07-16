Css LLC Il Purchases New Holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPSR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

