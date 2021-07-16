Css LLC Il Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $143.80 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

