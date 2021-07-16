Css LLC Il Trims Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.