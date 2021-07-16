Css LLC Il Trims Stock Position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,066 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TACA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

