CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

