Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP Sells $42,986.70 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70.

CPIX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 23,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.23. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPIX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

