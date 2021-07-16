CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CURI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $17,974,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

