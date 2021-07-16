Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

