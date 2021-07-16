CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

