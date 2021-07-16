CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

