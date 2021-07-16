CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.10 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.