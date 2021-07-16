CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

