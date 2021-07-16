Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Up 122.2% in June

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYAN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Cyanotech has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. Its products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant that is used as a human dietary supplement and dietary ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye, joint, and immune health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement, which is used for extra energy, strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

