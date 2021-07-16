D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.75

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 41665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

