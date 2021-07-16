Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 743,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dai-ichi Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$18.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

