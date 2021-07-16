Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $599.50

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599.50 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 575 ($7.51), with a volume of 474140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546.50 ($7.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Darktrace alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.