Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $107.99

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $107.99 or 0.00336107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $30.49 million and $863,107.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00107665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00146275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,028.66 or 0.99689845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,335 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

