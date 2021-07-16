Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,388. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $396.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

