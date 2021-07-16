Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 288.6% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

