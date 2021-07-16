Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.38. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 1,324,053 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,198 shares in the company, valued at C$124,912.88. Insiders sold 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

