Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Price Target to $19.00

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $13.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
