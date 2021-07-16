Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Price Target to $19.00

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.