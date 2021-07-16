Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €18.00 ($21.18) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

DEQ opened at €19.81 ($23.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.83. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €21.14 ($24.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

