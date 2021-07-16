Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €9.57 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.40. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.