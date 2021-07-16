Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA stock opened at €9.57 ($11.25) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.40.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

