DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 400 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumi Shrishrimal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,068. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.83. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.