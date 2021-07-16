dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Achieves $11.66 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 9% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $577,048.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,662,446 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

