Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.69 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $393.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $5,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,662 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.