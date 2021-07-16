DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading 3.5% Higher

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 5,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,371,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $15,450,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.