Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $43.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $44.72 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $37.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 11,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

